Squally winds, rains lash Delhi-NCR; cause traffic jams, uproot trees

Delhi NCR residents were caught off guard as prior to the heavy rains, the sky became dark in no time around 4 p.m. and strong winds blew resulting in a dust storm after which it started downpour in no time. Hails were reported from central Delhi and many other parts too. Much of these took place in east and central Delhi and some in south Delhi, IMD records showed.



"It was like a scene from a nature documentary. Streaks of lightning, strong winds, then large drops of rain, hail too, tree branches creaking and falling. And in no time, the roads were flooded. It got over in 10 minutes or so, the roads were flooded. Not even a drizzle after that," said Rekha Deshmukh on her experience about her drive on the Akbar Road amid heavy rain and squally winds.



While central Delhi received the maximum rains and bore the brunt of squally winds - over a dozen places reported uprooting of large trees with some causing damage to two-wheelers, four-wheelers parked below them - other parts of Delhi too received rainfall accompanied with strong winds, thunder and lightning.



At around 5 p.m., parts of Noida and Faridabad in the NCR experienced strong winds of 60-70 kmph with light to moderate rains.