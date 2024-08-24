Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, Stalin expresses ‘grave concern’

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged maritime violation, and chief minister M.K. Stalin flagged the matter with the Centre on Saturday, 24 August, seeking immediate steps for their release.

One boat was also taken into custody.

In a letter to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin said, "I am writing to you with grave concern regarding yet another incident of apprehension of fishermen from Tamil Nadu," on Friday. The fishermen were apprehended while fishing southeast of Kodiakarai in Nagapattinam district, he said.