Sri Lankan navy arrests 3 more Indian fishermen; tension escalates in TN

Rameswaram’s tranquil coastal rhythms were once again disrupted as dawn broke on Tuesday, shadowed by anxiety and dread in the hearts of its fishing community. In the early hours, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended three Indian fishermen — Rooban, Nagarajan, and Prabhu — seizing their mechanised trawler under allegations of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The vessel was later escorted to the Karainagar Naval Base, leaving families in the town gripped by fear and uncertainty.

The incident, while part of a recurring pattern, has cast a fresh pall over the fishermen of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the long-standing tensions in the Palk Strait region. Officials from the Rameswaram Fisheries Department confirmed that 415 fishing tokens had been issued on Monday, allowing local fishermen to set sail, yet the arrest of this trio has reignited fears across the harbour.

V.P. Jesu Raja, a prominent leader of the fishermen’s association, voiced the deep anguish coursing through the community. “Despite repeated appeals, our livelihoods are imperilled, our voices unheard. Both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments must engage at the highest levels to craft a lasting solution,” he urged.