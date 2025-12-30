Sri Lankan navy arrests 3 more Indian fishermen; tension escalates in TN
The latest arrests are the third in under two weeks, with 13 fishermen detained and three trawlers seized
Rameswaram’s tranquil coastal rhythms were once again disrupted as dawn broke on Tuesday, shadowed by anxiety and dread in the hearts of its fishing community. In the early hours, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended three Indian fishermen — Rooban, Nagarajan, and Prabhu — seizing their mechanised trawler under allegations of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The vessel was later escorted to the Karainagar Naval Base, leaving families in the town gripped by fear and uncertainty.
The incident, while part of a recurring pattern, has cast a fresh pall over the fishermen of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the long-standing tensions in the Palk Strait region. Officials from the Rameswaram Fisheries Department confirmed that 415 fishing tokens had been issued on Monday, allowing local fishermen to set sail, yet the arrest of this trio has reignited fears across the harbour.
V.P. Jesu Raja, a prominent leader of the fishermen’s association, voiced the deep anguish coursing through the community. “Despite repeated appeals, our livelihoods are imperilled, our voices unheard. Both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments must engage at the highest levels to craft a lasting solution,” he urged.
The latest detentions mark the third such episode in less than a fortnight, with 13 fishermen arrested and three trawlers confiscated during this short span. Previous detainees faced exorbitant fines, plunging families into hardship and leaving the community to navigate the sea of survival under ever-present fear.
“Each voyage carries uncertainty,” Jesu Raja lamented, “With our vessels seized and mounting legal costs, our existence at sea is fraught with peril. Intervention from the Union government is not merely desired—it is imperative to secure the release of our kin and their livelihoods.”
In Rameswaram, the tides may ebb and flow, but the unease among its seafaring sons and daughters remains a storm unquieted, calling for dialogue, resolution, and the safeguarding of those whose lives are inseparable from the sea.
With IANS inputs