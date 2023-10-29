Sri Lankan navy arrests 37 TN fishermen; CM Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking lasting solution

As many as 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and five of their fishing trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan navy after they allegedly strayed into Lankan territorial waters, a fisheries official here said on Sunday.

The men were apprehended during an operation by the Lankan navy on Saturday night.

This month alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 fishermen from the state have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy.

Taking up the issue with the Centre, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate necessary steps to secure the release all the fishermen and their fishing boats.