Sri Ram Sena demands termination of Muslim workers from Ayodhya Ram temple

Sri Ram Sena national president Pramod Muthalik has stirred a controversy by demanding the termination of Muslim workers and contractors appointed to carry out construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Pramod Muthalik stated that he had made a written submission in this regard to the Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka who is a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Muthalik said that the story of the reconstruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is laced with the blood and sacrifice of thousands of Hindus. "The hardcore Muslims are even today claiming that they would defy the judgment of the court and get the Babri masjid constructed again after destroying the Ram temple... It is not tenable to involve the community with such a cruel mindset in building the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya," he maintained.