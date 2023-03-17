Sri Rama Sena leader held guilty by K'taka court in hate speech case

The court has directed the officers to submit the background and history of Siddalinga Swami. The quantum of punishment would be decided based on the report.



On January 2, 2015, Siddalinga Swami delivered the speech at a public function organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Government Junior College Grounds in Yadgir.



The Yadgir police registered a case under IPC Sections 153 (A) and 295 and submitted the charge sheet against him for promoting enmity between the different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.