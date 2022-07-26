Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA case, issues summons

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.



The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office-bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under section 120-B, 406 and 409 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.