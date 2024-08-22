Srinagar: Rahul Gandhi promises to take up students' concerns in Parliament

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 22 August, met a delegation of students who sought his support in ensuring the "safety" of Kashmiri students nationwide.

The delegation, including students from several colleges and universities, called on Gandhi at the Srinagar hotel where he stayed the night during his two-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association said in a statement that the interaction with Gandhi focused on a range of student-centric issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.