SSC protests: Congress condemns lathi charge on Delhi students

‘The youth had only demanded their rights — employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis,” the LoP continued.

“It's clear — the Modi government neither cares about the country’s youth nor their future. Why? This government didn’t come to power on the votes of the people, but by stealing votes,” he said.

Thousands of students and teachers gathered at Ramlila Maidan on 24–25 August to protest alleged irregularities in recent Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exams, leading to widespread unrest and political reactions.

The protests were triggered by complaints of exam paper leaks, technical failures, poorly allocated test centres, and delays, with candidates claiming repeated systemic negligence had jeopardised their career prospects.

Students specifically criticised the management of the Selection Post Phase 13 exams (held 24 July–1 August 2025), blaming vendor Eduquity Career Technologies for technical glitches, server crashes, biometric failures, and abrupt cancellations. Many also alleged errors in answer keys, impractical allocation of test centres hundreds of kilometres away, and ineffective grievance redressal.

Protesters demanded accountability, transparent reforms, and the creation of a ‘Students Commission of India’ to address systemic issues in public recruitment.

Gandhi added his support and linked the protests to the ongoing 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' agitation too, posting:

“First, they’ll steal votes

“Then, they’ll steal exams

“Then, they’ll steal jobs

“Then, they'll crush both your rights and your voice!

“Youth, farmers, the poor, Dalits, and minorities — they don't need your vote, so your demands will never be their priority.

“Now is the time — not to fear, but to stand firm and fight back.”