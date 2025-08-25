SSC protests: Congress condemns lathi charge on Delhi students
The protesters demanded accountability, transparent reforms and creation of a ‘Students Commission of India’ to address systemic issues in public recruitment
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have vociferously objected to police action against student protestors in Delhi seeking to highlight issues with the SSC exams. The LoP called it "the hallmark of a cowardly government".
In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan — not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government."
‘The youth had only demanded their rights — employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis,” the LoP continued.
“It's clear — the Modi government neither cares about the country’s youth nor their future. Why? This government didn’t come to power on the votes of the people, but by stealing votes,” he said.
Thousands of students and teachers gathered at Ramlila Maidan on 24–25 August to protest alleged irregularities in recent Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exams, leading to widespread unrest and political reactions.
The protests were triggered by complaints of exam paper leaks, technical failures, poorly allocated test centres, and delays, with candidates claiming repeated systemic negligence had jeopardised their career prospects.
Students specifically criticised the management of the Selection Post Phase 13 exams (held 24 July–1 August 2025), blaming vendor Eduquity Career Technologies for technical glitches, server crashes, biometric failures, and abrupt cancellations. Many also alleged errors in answer keys, impractical allocation of test centres hundreds of kilometres away, and ineffective grievance redressal.
Protesters demanded accountability, transparent reforms, and the creation of a ‘Students Commission of India’ to address systemic issues in public recruitment.
Gandhi added his support and linked the protests to the ongoing 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' agitation too, posting:
“First, they’ll steal votes
“Then, they’ll steal exams
“Then, they’ll steal jobs
“Then, they'll crush both your rights and your voice!
“Youth, farmers, the poor, Dalits, and minorities — they don't need your vote, so your demands will never be their priority.
“Now is the time — not to fear, but to stand firm and fight back.”
Reports and videos on social media indicated that Delhi Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse crowds and detained over 40 students after scheduled protest hours, prompting condemnation from student groups such as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which described the crackdown as an attack on democratic rights.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too criticised the central government on Twitter, stating, “Stealing the future of the country's youth has become a habit of the Modi government.
“The brutal lathi charge on students protesting rigging in SSC exams is highly condemnable.
“Over the past 11 years, the BJP has handed over the youth’s journey from recruitment exams to jobs to paper leak mafias, destroying the education system.
“The youth will not tolerate this injustice.”
The protests have placed SSC exam management and youth employability at the centre of national attention, sparking calls for immediate reform and vendor accountability. Students and teachers continue to demand the removal of the current exam vendor, transparent processes, and justice for those whose careers have been compromised.
With tensions escalating, the demonstrations underscore ongoing frustration among India’s youth over repeated recruitment scandals and the perceived lack of government accountability.
