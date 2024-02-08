ST status to Pahari community: Mobile internet service suspended in Poonch-Rajouri in J-K

Amid resentment among a section of Gujjar-Bakerwal community over grant of ST status to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Wednesday, 7 February imposed prohibitory orders in Jammu while security was beefed up in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The mobile internet service and public Wi-Fi facilities were also temporarily suspended in Rajouri and Poonch as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to add four communities -- Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Paddari Tribe, and Pahari Ethnic Group -- to the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order issued this evening, Jammu district magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered immediate imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that prohibits gathering of four or more people.

“Whereas, it has been made to appear to me by the inputs received from police authorities and also otherwise, that there is a likelihood of serious breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquillity which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties because of the disinformation that is being spread on social media platforms by posting/ sharing of derogatory, discriminatory and provocative messages.

Whereas, it is desirable that any breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquillity which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented,” the order read.