St Stephen's College case: SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order; admissions now on basis of CUET

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order, which asked St. Stephen's College to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 percent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score for non-minority candidates applying to under-graduate courses, affirming no interviews for the admissions.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar declined to stay the high court order. "We find no reason to stay the judgment", said the top court.

Therefore, St Stephen's College cannot hold interviews for general category students and it would have to give admissions for the undergraduate courses only on the basis of CUET scores.