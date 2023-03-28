Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session may end early

With the stalemate continuing in Parliament, the session is likely to be wound up early.



The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be sine die soon.



The opposition has decided to remain steadfast on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group matter.



The opposition MPs moved adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday also on the JPC demand and also against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.