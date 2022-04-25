Stalin calls all parties to support Bill to enable TN to appoint Vice Chancellors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday requested lawmakers of all parties in the Assembly to support a Bill that empowers the state government to appoint Vice Chancellors of the universities under it.



Stalin said in Gujarat, out of the three persons recommended by a screening committee, one is appointed as Vice Chancellor of a university.



Similarly in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, a screening committee recommends three persons, one is appointed by the Chancellor in consultation with the state government.



Stalin said the Bill was introduced to amend the laws enabling the state government to appoint the Vice Chancellors.