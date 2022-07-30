Stalin dubs as "autocratic," arrest of journalists, central agencies' action against opposition leaders

Taking questions after his address at the conclave, Stalin dubbed as "autocratic behaviour" arrest of journalists and central agencies "targeting" opposition leaders.



"It is wrong to snatch away the rights provided by the Constitution, created after independence which was ensured after much struggle. My opinion is that this is a betrayal of the freedom fighters," he said.



On the "One country, one language" issue, concerning Hindi and the protests against the same in Tamil Nadu and Kerala recently, Stalin said India was a country where many languages were spoken.



One language cannot become the national language or official language. "If it so happens, others languages will be destroyed gradually," he said.



Responding to a query on Vijayan, Stalin said he had modelled his activities on the veteran CPI (M) 'comrade', especially in handling the Covid-19 pandemic after he assumed office last year.



"I implemented that (Covid management) on the guidance of your state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan," Stalin said.