Stalin launches a free breakfast scheme for students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a free breakfast scheme for school in Palani, Dindigul district.



A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the scheme is applicable to students studying in two schools and four colleges that come under the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.



The scheme, according to the statement, will cover Palaniandavar Matriculation School, Arulmigu Dhanadayuthapani Swamy temple elementary school, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Culture College, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Polytechnic college, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts College for Women, Arulmigu Palani Dhanadayuthpani Swamy Arts and Science College for Women.