Stalin likely to reshuffle TN cabinet soon

The secretaries to the government will also be reshuffled during the cabinet reshuffle, according to DMK insiders.



The Chief Minister has recently in a meeting told the party ministers, that there won't be any leniency on anyone who does not perform and that the motto of the government was to work hard and do good work for the people.



Stalin, according to DMK sources, was reportedly unhappy at the performance of some of the senior ministers and in the ensuing cabinet reshuffle several heads will roll.