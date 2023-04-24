Stalin puts Factories Act amendment law on hold after unions' backlash

Soundararajan also said that the ministers had promised to convey the views of the trade unions to Chief Minister Stalin.



He said that when the G-20 countries were reducing the working time to seven hours a day and 35 hours a week, Tamil Nadu has come out with a bill that had not specified the time.



"It does not say that it will be increased to 12 hours. It could be increased to 15 hours or more. Increasing the working hours will not only affect the workers but also the quality of the production and work," he said.



Soundararajan also said that the explanations given by the government were not acceptable.