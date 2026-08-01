Stalin says CM Vijay 'isolated' on Cauvery issue, urges all-party meeting

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that he stood "isolated" in the state after attempting to engage Karnataka despite widespread opposition and urging him to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.

In a statement, the former chief minister said leaders of political parties and farmers' organisations had advised Vijay against pursuing talks with Karnataka on the contentious Mekedatu project, arguing that such discussions would not yield any results.

Taking a swipe at the chief minister, Stalin said Vijay ignored those warnings and instead sent emissaries to Karnataka, "perhaps thinking he could bring the Cauvery river back with him."

He alleged that Karnataka had consistently treated Tamil Nadu merely as a recipient of surplus Cauvery water and had repeatedly refused to release water despite legal directions.

"As soon as the Cauvery Water Management Authority directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, they shut the door and told our chief minister there was no need for him to visit," Stalin said, adding that many in Tamil Nadu had anticipated such a response.

The DMK chief maintained that Tamil Nadu's experience had shown that legal recourse, and not political negotiations, was the only effective way to secure its share of Cauvery water.

Stalin urged Vijay to consult all stakeholders before taking further decisions on what he described as Tamil Nadu's "lifeline" issue.