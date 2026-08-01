Stalin says CM Vijay 'isolated' on Cauvery issue, urges all-party meeting
DMK chief questions Tamil Nadu CM's Karnataka outreach, says legal battle—not talks—is the only way to safeguard state's water rights
DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that he stood "isolated" in the state after attempting to engage Karnataka despite widespread opposition and urging him to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.
In a statement, the former chief minister said leaders of political parties and farmers' organisations had advised Vijay against pursuing talks with Karnataka on the contentious Mekedatu project, arguing that such discussions would not yield any results.
Taking a swipe at the chief minister, Stalin said Vijay ignored those warnings and instead sent emissaries to Karnataka, "perhaps thinking he could bring the Cauvery river back with him."
He alleged that Karnataka had consistently treated Tamil Nadu merely as a recipient of surplus Cauvery water and had repeatedly refused to release water despite legal directions.
"As soon as the Cauvery Water Management Authority directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, they shut the door and told our chief minister there was no need for him to visit," Stalin said, adding that many in Tamil Nadu had anticipated such a response.
The DMK chief maintained that Tamil Nadu's experience had shown that legal recourse, and not political negotiations, was the only effective way to secure its share of Cauvery water.
Stalin urged Vijay to consult all stakeholders before taking further decisions on what he described as Tamil Nadu's "lifeline" issue.
"After telling our chief minister not to come, the Karnataka chief minister convened an all-party meeting, showing that they are united. When are you going to convene an all-party meeting? Can you do it or not?" he asked.
"By trying to do a solo act, the chief minister stands isolated," Stalin added.
His remarks came a day after the DMK's mouthpiece Murasoli criticised Vijay's proposed Karnataka visit, alleging that it was aimed more at creating a political spectacle than protecting Tamil Nadu's interests.
The editorial claimed that while a visit to Karnataka might help produce visuals in front of a dam, it would do little to address farmers' concerns. It also alleged that the Tamil Nadu government, which depends on Congress support, was reluctant to confront the Congress government in Karnataka or the BJP-led Centre over the Cauvery issue.
The criticism comes amid heightened tensions between the two states after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days. Karnataka has opposed the direction, citing inadequate water availability, while Tamil Nadu has insisted on the implementation of the tribunal award and orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.