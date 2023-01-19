Stalin to hold meeting on law & order situation in TN

The October 23, Diwali eve car blast in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, in which a youth was charred to death and the subsequent investigation into the same has given the central agencies certain information regarding some Islamic groups getting active in the state.



After the death of the 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin in the blast, the NIA has arrested several people which include Mohammed Talha, nephew of the 1998 Coimbatore serial blast mastermind and founder of Al-Umma, S.A. Basha.



The state police have also given inputs on the presence of certain elements professing extreme Tamil nationalism and this includes the regrouping of the erstwhile LTTE. The arrest of Satkunam alias Sabesan, the former top intelligence operative of the LTTE for smuggling drugs and weapons had given inputs to the state police intelligence on extreme Tamil nationalism resurfacing in Tamil Nadu.