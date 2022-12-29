Stampede in Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra roadshow, police register case

The opposition TDP has announced that it will make arrangements for the funeral of the deceased. Chandrababu Naidu asked his party leaders and cadres to participate in the last rites.



The TDP has blamed inadequate security by police for the incident. Local TDP leaders said they had informed police that a large number of people were expected for the roadshow but they failed to make proper arrangements.



One of the leaders said unauthorised construction over the drain also caused the mishap. With no parking place, some people had parked their two-wheelers near the drain. When the TDP leader arrived, people surged forward to catch his glimpse and fell on each other and some people fell into the drain.



The deceased were identified as E. Rajeswari (48), Chinna Kondaia (55), Kakumani Raja (50), K. Yanadi (55), Devineni Ravindra (73), G. Madhubabu (44), Y. Vijay (45) and Purshottam (70).



Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia to the kin of those who died in the stampede.



Expressing deep regret at the loss of lives, Chandrababu Naidu said that those who died are the family members of the TDP and it is a great loss to the party. "It is really a great agony that the family members of the TDP who fought for the interest of the state, who attended the party public meeting here have lost their valuable lives," Naidu said.