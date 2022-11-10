Stand-up comic Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru after Hindutva outfits protest

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022 at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.



Welcoming the cancellation of show, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the comedian has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion.



We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of an agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been canceled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted, Gowda said in a statement.



His monologue I come from two Indias' had stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India.