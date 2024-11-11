Star India to make web series on Reserve Bank of India

Star India will make a web series on the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year-journey to help people gain a better understanding about the Central bank's vital role in the country's economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was set up in 1935, completed 90 years in April this year.

Star India Pvt Ltd, Viacom 18, Zee Entertainment Network Ltd and Discovery Communications India were in the fray for "production and distribution of web series commemorating 90 years of RBI" after the Central bank floated a request for proposal (RFP) in July.

While Zee Entertainment Network and Discovery Communications India did not qualify beyond the technical evaluation round, Star India Pvt Ltd and Viacom 18 made it to the final round. According to the RBI, Star India has been awarded the tender for Rs 6.5 crore to make the web series.

As per the RFP document, the RBI had desired the creation of a web series of five episodes of approximately 25-30 minutes each, which can be aired on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, commemorating 90 years of the RBI.