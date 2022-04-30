Star9 Mobility Private Ltd to buy Govt's 51% stake in Pawan Hans

"The Alternative Mechanism, empowered by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, ... has approved the highest bid of M/s Star9 Mobility Private Ltd for sale of entire GoI's shareholding (51% of shareholding) of Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) and transfer of management control," an official statement said.



The Reserve Price for sale of 51 per cent shareholding of PHL was fixed at Rs 199.92 crore, on the basis of valuation carried out by the transaction adviser and asset valuer.



The government had received three bids for the Pawan Hans sale.