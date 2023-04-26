Maha CM Shinde practising black magic?
Amid reports that the BJP has asked Eknath Shinde to step down, CM disappears; state abuzz with rumours of him practising black magic
Amidst strong rumours of a switching of roles in government between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, set in motion by a three-day disappearance of the chief minister, politics in Maharashtra took a bizarre turn with unconfirmed reports that Shinde had actually gone to his hometown to do tantric puja to save his job.
The rumours got credence because that is what Shinde's guru Anand Dighe used to widely practise along with his aggressive politics. Dighe was among the most feared Shiv Sainiks in Bal Thackeray's times, accused of dismemberment of at least one rebel party man and it is that reputation that was used by Bal Thackeray to drive fear into his flock. Shinde hails from the same turf as Dighe, that of Thane, but while he is neither as feared nor as popular as Digge, he seems to have absorbed the practices of Black Magic from Digge well and incorporated that into his politics as well.
Meanwhile the Nationalist Congress Party claims that Shinde was reportedly asked to 'switch roles' with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, the CM took three-days leave to lick his wounds in private.
NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto while told National Herald, "The State Chief Minister's schedules are prepared much in advance. At least one week's programme is fixed. Unless the CM is unwell no shuffle in the chart of schedules can take place. Here, Shinde is hale and hearty. It raises the question of why the sudden leave was needed by him. While the Kharghar issue of 14 deaths is still under probe it surprises me how the CM can be so irresponsible as to shirk his duties like this."
Crasto said that there is a possibility of "role reversal" between Shinde and Fadnavis. He also said that meetings were also held in Delhi in this regard.
Crasto said, "The BJP has more number of MLAs in the state. They compromised with Shinde to topple the Thackeray govt. Now Delhi has apparently asked Shinde to take up the position as the Deputy CM and Devendra Fadnavis would be back as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."
A highly placed source claims that Shinde has gone to his home town in Satara district and for some religious purpose. "He has faith in Anand Dighe. Reportedly Dighe was into black magic to please the goddess of fortune, it looks like Shinde is following in his footsteps.”
Eknath Shinde had last year revolted against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with rebel Sena leaders, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He joined hands with the BJP and became chief minister of the state in June 2022.
Amid reports that Shinde is fast losing ground to Uddhav Thackeray and may bring little to the BJP, it seems his usefulness to the party is over. Most of Shinde's men, including party spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar were unavailable for comment.