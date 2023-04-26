Maha CM Shinde practising black magic?

Amidst strong rumours of a switching of roles in government between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, set in motion by a three-day disappearance of the chief minister, politics in Maharashtra took a bizarre turn with unconfirmed reports that Shinde had actually gone to his hometown to do tantric puja to save his job.

The rumours got credence because that is what Shinde's guru Anand Dighe used to widely practise along with his aggressive politics. Dighe was among the most feared Shiv Sainiks in Bal Thackeray's times, accused of dismemberment of at least one rebel party man and it is that reputation that was used by Bal Thackeray to drive fear into his flock. Shinde hails from the same turf as Dighe, that of Thane, but while he is neither as feared nor as popular as Digge, he seems to have absorbed the practices of Black Magic from Digge well and incorporated that into his politics as well.

Meanwhile the Nationalist Congress Party claims that Shinde was reportedly asked to 'switch roles' with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, the CM took three-days leave to lick his wounds in private.