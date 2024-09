State aid refused by Durga Puja committees will be given to others: Mamata

She also issued an appeal to the people to refrain from their continuing mass protests and return to the festival mood for the forthcoming Durga Puja festival.

"If you stay on the roads every night, it causes inconvenience for many people, especially elders. There is a bar on using microphones after 10 p.m. We have ignored that so far. So I will request all of you to get back to the festival mood. I will also request CBI to ensure justice,” the chief minister said.

Echoing the direction from the Supreme Court to the protesting junior doctors to join duty by 5 pm on Tuesday, she also issued an appeal to the protesting doctors to resume their services, and also said that she was ready to meet with their delegation.

Banerjee claimed that the state government had accepted all the demands that the junior doctors placed on the state health department recently.

"All the protest demonstrations were made without seeking our permission. I am again requesting the junior doctors to get back to duty. If you still have anything to say, you are welcome. You send a delegation of five to ten persons. I am ready to speak to you," the chief minister said.

She once again complimented the police for showing restraint in handling the protest movement which at times turned violent. "The police personnel have been beaten up. Still, they have shown restraint," the chief minister said.