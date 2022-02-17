State-sponsored hackers hit us, confirms Red Cross

The breach included personal data such as names, locations, and contact information of more than 515,000 people from across the world.



The people affected include missing people and their families, detainees and other people receiving services from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement as a result of armed conflict, natural disasters or migration.



"We do not believe it is in the best interest of the people whose data this is to share further details about who they are, where they are or where they came from," said the Red Cross.



Red Cross said it has partnered with key technology partners and highly specialised firms to help it navigate through the crisis.