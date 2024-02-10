States 360°: GIFT City, ghost towns and grey geese

One of the largest diamond companies in India, Kiran Gems, the first and practically the only operator at the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) which opened with fanfare in November 2023, has shut shop and moved back to Mumbai with 15 truckloads of gems and jewels.

Director of Kiran Gems, the billionaire diamond trader Vallabhai Lakhani, had enthusiastically supported the Surat venture when it was first mooted in 2012. The shift last year was hailed as ‘historic’; while the fact that he moved many of his workers into a 1,200-apartment housing complex near SDB, built at his own expense, signalled he meant to stay. His entire workforce, however, refused to leave Mumbai, and it seems recruiting locals was not easy.

Other biggies had stayed put in Mumbai, opting to wait and watch, but smaller players found Lakhani’s enthusiasm infectious and bought commercial space in SDB. With Lakhani turning his back on Surat, it’s unlikely they will consider relocating.

Reports suggest that Lakhani’s turnover plummeted to 20 per cent of what it was in Mumbai. Despite the razzle-dazzle of ‘Digital India’ and the ‘Gujarat Model’, poor international digital connectivity was apparently a major factor.

Surat’s international airport was inaugurated in a hurry but has been of little use, with airlines preferring to fly to neighbouring Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai ports continue to handle cargo better and faster than Surat, for all its modern facilities. Clearly, a glittering building complex alone cannot build confidence.

Industry analysts are not surprised at the turn of events. It took a good 15 years for diamond merchants to shift to Mumbai’s Bharat Diamond Bourse, as traders were reluctant to leave Opera House, historically considered both lucky and convenient. Give SDB time, they say.

Soon after Kiran Gems packed up and moved out of Surat, Nagjibhai Sakariya, president of the managing committee of SDB, put in his resignation. As they say, it never rains but it pours.