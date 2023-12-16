STATES 360°-Himachal Pradesh: Not orphans, but children of the state

As many as 4,000 orphans, including disabled children, have been identified for the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana scheme. This was announced by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as the Congress government completed its first year in the state.

The scheme, the first of its kind in India, was launched in October to support orphans till the age of 27. These children will be the state’s responsibility, which will provide for their health and education, including vocational training. Even those living with relatives rather than in state-run or NGO homes. will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000. The scheme also includes an annual 15-day educational tour for the children.

The Himachal government is committed to protecting vulnerable people in society, Sukhu said. The chief minister also announced a few new schemes, including a grant of Rs 1,500 to every woman above 18 years of age in the Lahaul–Spiti district, increasing women’s pension in the state from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500, increasing the purchase price of milk by Rs 6 per litre to benefit dairy farmers and a new scheme for procurement of cow dung for fuel. All of these take effect from January 2024.

Sukhu also noted that the state government had already actioned 3 of the 10 guarantees in the Congress’ election manifesto— restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the first phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme to subsidise e-taxi purchases, and English-medium education for all. These were ensured, he noted, despite a fiscal crunch.