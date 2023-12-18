STATES 360°-Maharashtra: Of prize asses and jailbirds, casuistry and wine

Caste strata persist in the Maratha question

There are Marathas and then there are Marathas. Maharashtra has been witnessing an unprecedented caste war ever since chief minister Eknath Shinde grossly mishandled the Maratha reservation issue by offering the entire community Kunbi certificates as an easy solution to the Constitutional cap on reservations.

The Kunbis are a unique community of farmers who seek the advantages of being both a listed backward class (OBC) and a Hindu upper caste. They are a subsect of the Marathas, yes, but as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar once said, “When they want to marry off their daughters, they claim to be ‘Marathas’. A few years later, when they want admission into schools for their sons, they declare themselves OBCs.”

At the top of the heap amongst the Marathas, there are six blue-blooded ‘royal families’ that consider themselves above all others. These are the Gaekwads of Baroda, the Holkars (originally shepherds) of Indore, the Scindias of Gwalior, the Bhosales, the Jadhavs and the Deshmukhs.

The first three dynasties were sardars under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while the Bhosales claim direct descent from the Maratha warrior king himself. The Jadhavs trace their lineage back to Jijabai, Shivaji’s mother.

The Deshmukhs used to be the chief mukhiyas in Shivaji’s kingdom (hence desh-mukh). Apart from these, there are 90 other kuls, or clans, who trace themselves back to the Chauhans and Sisodias of the Rajputana. They too hang on fiercely to their ‘royal’ origin stories.

But then there is a vast population of Marathas—including NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar—who can lay no claim to royal blood. These clans might not find it as problematic to be ‘downgraded’ to Kunbi status.

Indeed, within the last two months, so many of these Marathas have acquired Kunbi certificates that others in the OBC category are now getting quite agitated that these new Kunbis will cut into their share of the quota.

And so an unprecedented war of words has broken out between Chhagan Bhujbal, food and civil supplies minister in the Maharashtra government, and Mahesh Jarange Patil. Bhujbal fancies himself a tall OBC leader—he even tried to go national with his ambitions, but failed to establish common cause across the diverse OBC communities.

Patil now fancies himself a leader of the Marathas, toppling stronger claimants like Sharad Pawar, former Congress minister Amit Deshmukh (son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh) and Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra president of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The kind of abuse deployed by both Bhujbal and Patil each against the other has never been witnessed in Maharashtra’s public discourse before. The latest volley, last week, began when Bhujbal called for a stay on the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas and Patil warned that the agitation would intensify if this happened. Among the colourful words used by Bhujbal for Patil were gadwa (a gadha, or ‘prize ass’) and akkal se divyang (intellectually disabled).

“First win a gram panchayat election and show me,” said Bhujbal. “I was a corporator, a mayor and an MLA all at the same time as I entered politics, but what are you if not a prize ass?” He continued, saying that Patil did not understand that at this rate the Marathas would all disappear into oblivion, leaving none but the Kunbis.

Patil snapped back, “You are a jailbird. I have nothing more to say to you.” Bhujbal had been implicated in a corruption case by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2017, but was later acquitted by the court.

Adding ignominy to insult, Patil also addressed Bhujbal as ‘tu’ instead of the more respectful ‘tumhi’ or ‘aapan’ (the equivalent of tum vs aap in Hindi). Tu is considered apt only for very near and dear ones—or for the lower classes, with definite pejorative intent. With Bhujbal belonging to the OBC category and Patil coming from a ‘higher’ caste, the ignominous appellation might even be considered a bit of a cudgel to Patil’s own cause.

Meanwhile Bhujbal’s association with the BJP seems to be paying off—he and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal have been freed of all cases against them.