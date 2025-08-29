States can't challenge Prez, governor's actions under Article 32: Centre to SC

The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that state governments cannot use writ jurisdiction to challenge actions taken by the President or a governor concerning Bills passed by state Assemblies, even if such actions allegedly violate fundamental rights.

During a hearing before a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the President seeks the apex court’s opinion on whether states can file writ petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution on grounds of fundamental rights violations.

He further said the President wishes to understand the interpretation of Article 361, which grants immunity to the President and governors from being answerable to courts for acts carried out while discharging their official duties.

Addressing the bench — which also included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P.S. Narasimha, and A.S. Chandurkar — Mehta explained that though these issues were considered during internal discussions, the President prefers a definitive ruling from the court, especially since similar questions may emerge in future.

Mehta asserted that states cannot maintain an Article 32 petition against the actions of the President or governors, stating such actions are not justiciable and that no directions can be issued to these Constitutional authorities.

"Article 32 lies when there is violation of fundamental rights and state government in the Constitutional scheme does not in itself have the fundamental right. It is a repository of functions which is to protect fundamental rights of its people," Mehta said.