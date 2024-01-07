States 360°: Winds of change blowing in Andhra Pradesh

Will Pawan Kalyan be the X factor in Andhra?

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is a maverick in many ways: he adores Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara and, in the same breath, worships cows at his gaushala near Vijayawada; on one hand he is awe-struck by the global history of left-wing revolutions, on the other he coasts along with the BJP with ease.

The 52-year-old Telugu star, with a massive fan following among the youth, may well be the X factor in the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh, a state where tinsel-town glamour and politics are inexorably linked to each other.

Traditionally, it has been a straight contest between the two key players—the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

However, the simultaneous elections to the assembly and Lok Sabha forthcoming in April–May 2024 is set to witness a re-alignment of political forces, with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the TDP forging an alliance to defeat the ruling YSRCP.

In a state known for its fierce caste loyalties and vociferous fan base for film stars, the coming together of these two parties, bound by a common enemy, is being widely seen as a winning combination. However, there is a catch. The BJP, which is already in alliance with the JSP, is not particularly enthused about sailing with the TDP.

“In fact, the central leadership of the saffron party has a friendly and patronising disposition towards the chief minister and his party. This is because Jagan has been bending backwards to keep them in good humour,” said political analyst and author K. Ramesh Babu.