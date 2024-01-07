States 360°: Madhya Pradesh - Ujjain Standard Time and other divine absurdities

CM Mohan Yadav’s first flourish

Having warmed the chief minister’s chair for less than a month, Mohan Yadav has been overheard telling bureaucrats that he is taking his time to understand the challenges the state faces. It is a perfectly legitimate stand for a new chief minister to take, especially if he is a lightweight in the party and inexperienced in the state’s politics.

Yadav would be the first to acknowledge that he is on thin ice, with much bigger sharks waiting for him to slip up. New chief ministers, however, are also expected to make grand and dramatic announcements, and Yadav was clearly loath to disappoint his constituency.

So his first few announcements included a ban on sale of eggs and meat ‘in the open’. It was interpreted variously by the people and the police. A section of his constituents seemed to be happy, believing that most meat and egg sellers in the state are Muslims—though there is no empirical evidence or data to support the belief.

Others welcomed the announcement for reasons of public health and hygiene—notwithstanding that cut fruit is a bigger threat than whole raw eggs. Some, including the police, apparently interpreted the announcement to mean meat or eggs could no longer be sold on handcarts even cooked.

With Yogi Adityanath having been gifted the Ram Mandir plank in Ayodhya, Yadav has taken refuge in Lord Krishna. Possibly to cement his RSS credentials as a Hindu hardliner, Yadav has announced that his government will also develop all the sites in the state that devotees associate with the god.

His predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made similar announcements of developing the route that Lord Rama had taken during his exile and journey towards Lanka. While that plan remains unrealised, the new chief minister projects himself as a Krishna devotee, granting himself a ‘fresh’ claim to fame rather than one who upholds the promises of his seniors (like the Prince of Ayodhya perchance might have).