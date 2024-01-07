States 360°: Maharashtra - Uddhav’s rift with the BJP on the road of no return

As the BJP prepares for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it is clear former friends-turned-foes could be deadly. Having invited all opposition leaders to the opening, including those in the Congress—thus putting secular-minded parties in a quandary about how to reconcile a show at the event with their inclusive politics—they have left out just one political leader from their invitation list: Uddhav Thackeray, former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray has been gaining popularity among liberal Hindus and Muslims alike for redefining his party’s Hindutva to mean the practice of Hinduism without having to exclude or murder Muslims. Muslims who felt secure under his regime, continue to do so with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

During one of his party rallies in September this year, Uddhav had expressed the worry that while the BJP was planning to take busloads and trainloads of pilgrims to Ayodhya for the January temple inauguration, they were simultaneously plotting to create a Godhra-like incident during the pilgrims’ return to their home states.

As per his information, this conflagration would be pinned on Muslims and the subsequent riots would be Modi’s ticket to a third term in office. He warned Hindus to steer clear of Ayodhya during the inauguration and Muslims to stay as far away from those buses and trains as possible. The BJP did not take him up on that statement, making many wonder if Uddhav’s intelligence on the planned conflagration isn’t, in fact, correct.