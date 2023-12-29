STATES 360°: Gujarat - ‘our diamond bourse is bigger than yours!’

Will diamonds make Surat sparkle?

December 2023 may not have been the best time to inaugurate the world’s largest diamond bourse in Surat, given the uncertainties in the trade. The 2015-initiated project spread across 35.54 acres, with an available usable space of 6.6 million sq ft, per official sources, is said to beat the world’s largest office building, the Pentagon.

Only 27 units within the bourse have reportedly been sold as of 17 December, when PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the complex. A sum of Rs 631 crore is due to the builders, and a Surat district court has directed the administrators to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 100 crore until the dispute regarding unpaid dues is settled.

The bourse is spread across nine interconnected 15-storey towers, with offices ranging from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft. It is expected that it will include 27 retail outlets for diamond jewellery to close the value chain. Built at a cost of Rs 35,000 per sq ft, the Surat bourse is only marginally less expensive than Mumbai’s Bharat Diamond Bourse, where the price of spaces is currently at Rs 39,000 per sq ft.

The bourse constitutes a concerted attempt to shift the diamond trade from Mumbai and lure diamond traders to Surat, which boasts a port and now an ‘international airport’, also inaugurated on 17 December.

The new airport terminal is capable of handling 35 lakh passengers annually, and up to 1,800 passengers during peak hours. All of this is meant to help the Surat Diamond Workers’ Union, which claims as many as 30 artisans died by suicide over the last year.

Several small and medium-sized factories here have not reopened after Diwali. Industry insiders concede that retrenchments appear inevitable. Data revealed by the ministry of commerce under the RTI Act shows that the export value of cut and polished diamonds fell to Rs 10,495 crore in October 2023, from Rs 15,594 crore last year.

The diamond trade is estimated to engage at least a million people in Gujarat; but the global downturn and import restrictions by G-7 countries on Russian-origin diamonds — to be directly obtained from January 2024, and including those processed by third-party countries like India from March 2024 — have caused huge uncertainty.

****