STATES 360°: Uttar Pradesh - Mayawati’s heir and the Ram Mandir brouhaha

SP’s worries scale down as BJP’s scale up

According to reports (and speculations) the party that suffered the biggest setback in Uttar Pradesh since the 2022 assembly elections was the Samajwadi Party (SP). Not surprising, it being the most prominent opposition party in the state.

The biggest blow had come from the headlines that its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), might go off with the BJP. According to the grapevine, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had received an attractive offer from the BJP brass, which was troubling SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

At present, however, the SP seems to be recovering from those shocks and resultant self-doubts. While the results of the recently concluded elections in five states may have shocked the Congress and the opposition bloc, the SP has some reason to be reassured. Pre-poll media speculations of Jayant Chaudhary drawing closer to the BJP were laid to rest when he allied with the Congress in Rajasthan.

The Congress’s gesture of leaving the Bharatpur seat for RLD also sent a message. If Jayant’s closeness with the Congress was worrying Akhilesh, those doubts were put aside last week when Jayant clearly announced at the party’s state executive meeting in Lucknow that RLD would “remain with the Samajwadi Party”.

The tie with the SP was further strengthened by dittoing the stand taken by Akhilesh in the context of 2024 that “the decision be taken by the stronger contender”.

And while it won’t be easy for the opposition, if the SP–RLD combine holds, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc also join the bandwagon, it will definitely create some difficulties for the BJP.

The BJP has an inkling that the farmers and Jats of Western UP are unhappy with it, and this is likely to benefit Jayant, the Chaudhary scion. The biggest weakness of the BJP in 2024 will be that the strongest force in Western UP might not support it.

Journalist Ranjeev, who keeps an eye on Purvanchal, agrees. Just as the BJP had suffered setbacks in Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Ghazipur in the 2022 assembly elections and had its ambitions dashed in Ghosi later, Purvanchal is going to be challenging. Also, since most of its ‘friends’ (NDA allies) are from Purvanchal, the BJP will have to handle allies as well as the OBC factor there.

