States, UTs get another three months for providing ration cards to migrant labourers

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted another three months to all States and Union Territories to provide rations cards to migrant labourers registered on the e-shram portal for availing benefits of "benevolent schemes" of the government.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said granting of ration cards to migrant labourers registered on the portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment be given wide publicity so that they can avail benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The top court's order came on an application filed by petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokkar who had sought that ration to the migrant labourers be given irrespective of the quota of ration under the NFSA. On April 17, the top court had said the Centre and state governments cannot deny ration cards to migrant workers solely on the ground that population ratio under the NFSA has not been properly maintained.