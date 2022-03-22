Statues of Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh to be installed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex

“As an indebted nation we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid down his life for freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr BR Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre and post-independence era as chief architect of the Indian constitution,” said Mann on the floor of the House.

Describing them as role model for everyone in the country, Bhagwant Mann said that the lives of these iconic leaders will forever remain a source of inspiration for millions.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for perpetuating the legacy of these great personalities.