Statues of Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh to be installed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex
The Punjab government will install statues of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Bharat Ratan Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the complex of Punjab Legislative Assembly.
This decision was taken after the Vidhan Sabha adopted a unanimous resolution moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, leader of the House, on Tuesday.
“As an indebted nation we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid down his life for freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr BR Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre and post-independence era as chief architect of the Indian constitution,” said Mann on the floor of the House.
Describing them as role model for everyone in the country, Bhagwant Mann said that the lives of these iconic leaders will forever remain a source of inspiration for millions.
Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for perpetuating the legacy of these great personalities.
Likewise, a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would also be constructed within the premises of Punjab Vidhan Sabha as a humble and befitting tribute to the founder of Khalsa Raj, read the resolution.
Mann also announced that a Gazetted holiday will be observed across the state on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23 as a tribute to the martyrs.
