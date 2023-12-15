Status report on appointment of staff to SC/ST hostels in K'taka to be submitted to HC

The state government has assured the High Court of Karnataka that a status report on the appointment of staff to the SC/ST student hostels in certain districts will be submitted after taking the necessary steps.

The submission was made in a public interest litigation that was constituted on its own by the high court based on a report in a Marathi newspaper on December 7 that there was no appointment of staff in these hostels inspite of specific guidelines.

It was noted that in some places a single warden was in charge of three or four government-run hostels.

Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit of the division bench, while acknowledging the media reports on the matter during Thursday's hearing, issued notice to the state government to respond to the allegations raised in the petition.

In addition, the court directed the appointment of advocate Nitin Ramesh as the amicus curiae in the case and ordered the Registrar of the High Court to transfer all relevant documents related to the case for examination.