Stern action will be taken against those who spread fake news: Manipur govt

Manipur government on Monday asked people and organisations to desist from spreading, publishing and generating fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation regarding the ongoing situation in the state otherwise stern action would be taken under the laws and it will be treated as sedition.

Officials quoting government notification said that spreading of wrong information would be booked under sedition charges.

“Government is making all efforts to restore peace and normalcy. Generation or spreading of wrong information would therefore amount to sedition,” said the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

The notification said that no person is immune to prosecution under the laws of the country if he/she is found to be generating or spreading false news, lies, rumours or any propaganda with bad intention which can worsen the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.