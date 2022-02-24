Stocks slump, rupee slides, gold glitters as Russia-Ukraine conflict shells markets

While a fall on Thursday is a reaction to this development, markets anyway have been factoring such a development. In that sense, a short-term bottom may happen over Thursday or Friday, he said.

"However, the repercussions of these actions in terms of impact on commodity prices, including crude, supply disruptions and the sanctions that can be levied by the western nations remains uncertain and could result in the next leg down after a brief recovery," Jasani said.

Asian bourses were also in the red amid investors turning risk-averse in the wake of rising uncertainties and possible fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said gold prices rallied with MCX Gold April futures surging by 2.25 per cent to Rs 51,500 per 10 grams on Thursday.

"Spot Gold prices at COMEX are trading near USD 1,940 per ounce breaching near-term resistance of USD 1,920 per ounce while the next target seems at USD 1,970 per ounce on geopolitical risk. MCX Gold April prices are expected to touch Rs 52,500 in the near term above which can find resistance near Rs. 53,800 per 10 grams," he said.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said investors should continue to hold growth stocks and let volatility pass.

"Markets would be keen to know how the Ukraine crisis evolves and what kind of counter-measures are announced by the West. Post that one could expect markets to stabilise. Investors could add stocks in a staggered manner once the market stabilizes and as a strategy should focus on domestic oriented businesses for now," he noted.