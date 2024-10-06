Stone-pelting at police post in Saharanpur over Narsinghanand's remarks; 21 booked

Police were put on alert on Sunday after some people who gathered to protest against Yati Narsinghanand's remarks on Prophet Muhammad pelted stones at the Sheikhpura police post, officials said.

A case has been registered against 21 named and 40-50 unknown individuals under various sections of the law for pelting stones, they said.

A group of people took to the streets outside the police post in Sheikhpura on Sunday to protest against Narasinghanand's remarks.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said, "The incident occurred when members of the Muslim community gathered at the Sheikhpura Qadeem post to submit a memorandum. Amid the crowd, some unruly elements began throwing stones at the police post, creating a tense situation in the area."