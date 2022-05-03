Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Communal tension broke out in Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur, which led to stone pelting, leaving at least four policemen injured in the early hours of Tuesday.



The police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation hours before Eid in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace.



The two sides clashed with each other over installing a religious flag in connection with Eid, police said.