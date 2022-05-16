Stones hurled at Dalit man's wedding venue in MP; 5 held

The police rushed to the spot and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters. They also stopped the groom's side marriage party members, coming from Patanpur village, for some time en-route to bring the situation under control, he said.



The groom's wedding procession was then taken out under police security and the marriage was later solemnised peacefully, the official said.



A case was registered against 40 people, including 18 unidentified persons, under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code, he said.



Five people have been arrested so far, he added.