Stones pelted at Owaisi's house in Delhi, police launch probe

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called a "high security" zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," he said in another tweet.



Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a complaint was received from the MP and Owasi was not present at his residence when the alleged incident happened.



"The crime team has inspected the spot. One brick/stone was also found in the parking area at the back entrance. Windows were also found broken," said the official, adding that a probe has been initiated.



More details are awaited.