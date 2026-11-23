Justice Bagchi questioned the judge’s use of Section 384 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He said the provisions dealt with offences committed in the face of the court, such as abusing the court or refusing to leave the courtroom when directed. A failure to register an FIR on the court’s orders fell outside that scope, he said.

“Your understanding of law is appalling,” justice Bagchi remarked orally, criticising the judge for summoning the police officer and convicting him that same day. He also questioned the judge’s objection to an inspecting judge’s intervention and asked whether he had acted within his jurisdiction in summoning the district magistrate and police superintendent and treating their absence as an offence committed in the face of the court.

The case stems from a 29 September 2026 ruling by the additional sessions court in Sasaram. Anil Kumar held Raushan Kumar guilty of wilfully disobeying an order to register an FIR against a person who had given false evidence in a criminal case decided in 2023. He imposed a token fine of Rs 1.

The judge also directed Bihar’s director general of police to enter the court’s observations in the officer’s service record and called on the Union government to overhaul training for IAS and IPS officers. The Patna High Court subsequently stayed the order.

With IANS inputs