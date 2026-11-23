‘Stop acting like a Baahubali’: SC rebukes Bihar judge over SP’s conviction
Bench criticised a Sasaram judge for convicting the then Rohtas police chief and imposing a token Rs 1 fine over an order to register an FIR
The Supreme Court questioned Bihar judicial officer Anil Kumar’s decision to summon and convict the then Rohtas superintendent of police on the same day
The bench said failure to comply with a direction to register an FIR did not amount to an offence committed in the face of the court
The court said the judge should undergo training at the National Judicial Academy while hearing his challenge to a Patna High Court stay
The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked a Bihar judicial officer for convicting a superintendent of police over his failure to register a first information report (FIR) as directed by the court. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant told the judge’s counsel to ask his client to “stop acting like a Baahubali” when exercising judicial powers.
The bench, which also included justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, was hearing judicial officer Anil Kumar’s challenge to a Patna High Court order staying his ruling against IPS officer Raushan Kumar, the then superintendent of police in Rohtas.
Justice Bagchi questioned the judge’s use of Section 384 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He said the provisions dealt with offences committed in the face of the court, such as abusing the court or refusing to leave the courtroom when directed. A failure to register an FIR on the court’s orders fell outside that scope, he said.
“Your understanding of law is appalling,” justice Bagchi remarked orally, criticising the judge for summoning the police officer and convicting him that same day. He also questioned the judge’s objection to an inspecting judge’s intervention and asked whether he had acted within his jurisdiction in summoning the district magistrate and police superintendent and treating their absence as an offence committed in the face of the court.
The case stems from a 29 September 2026 ruling by the additional sessions court in Sasaram. Anil Kumar held Raushan Kumar guilty of wilfully disobeying an order to register an FIR against a person who had given false evidence in a criminal case decided in 2023. He imposed a token fine of Rs 1.
The judge also directed Bihar’s director general of police to enter the court’s observations in the officer’s service record and called on the Union government to overhaul training for IAS and IPS officers. The Patna High Court subsequently stayed the order.
With IANS inputs