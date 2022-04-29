Stop 'bulldozers of hatred', start power plants instead: Rahul to PM on power crisis

"I am saying again - This crisis will destroy small industries, due to which unemployment will increase further. Small children cannot stand this scorching heat. The lives of patients admitted in hospitals are at stake. There will be financial loss by stopping rail, metro services," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.



"Modi ji, do you not care about the country and the people," he asked and used the hashtag "#BJPFailsIndia".



With large parts of the country facing long power cuts, the opposition Congress on Friday said the central government's misgovernance and mismanagement led to this "artificial" crisis in the scorching summer.