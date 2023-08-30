Stop weaponising Aadhaar-based payment system: Congress

For those who get their wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), the deadline for registration for the Aadhaar-Based Payments System (ABPS) has been extended again.

The Union ministry of rural development has extended the deadline this time — the fifth time — till 31 December 2023.

Reacting to this latest extension, the Indian National Congress said that the “Modi government is trying to delay the ‘inevitable’ with its continued experiments with technology”.

Notably, 41.1 percent of the total 26 crore cardholders still remain ineligible for this mode of payment, and the Modi government had on 1 August said no more extensions would be done.

Alleging that “PM Modi’s disdain for MNREGA is well-documented”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “To escape its law-mandated responsibility to pay wages to all those who demand work, the Modi government, in the name of improving transparency and efficiency, has repeatedly denied work or wages to MNREGA workers.”