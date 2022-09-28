Stormy start to tourist season as SC order leads to tension around Taj Mahal

The Taj Ganj market, and the shops on the eastern, southern and western gates of the monument carried on with commercial activities.



Vehicles had to be permitted though there is a ban on movement of petroleum based automobiles.



"The whole area is congested, stinking and full of people who are accused of fleecing tourists. Unauthorised or freelance guides are called Lapkas in the local lingo," a tourist guide said.



The 'Catch 22' situation is not easy to resolve. If the apex court goes by the 1996 precedent, then there should be no hope for relief, but if the Uttar Pradesh government takes up the case and is able to persuade the apex court of the grim implications of the order, some relief may be forthcoming, a senior advocate said.



The 17th century monument of love is annually visited by more than seven million tourists and is India's star tourist attraction.



Lakhs of local people earn their living from tourism.