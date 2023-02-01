Stormy winds in TN, Puducherry; IMD warns fishermen not to venture into sea

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be lashed with stormy winds, and has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas.



The fishermen were warned not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal, Camorin area off the Sri Lankan coast till February 2 as the sea could be rough to very rough.



The IMD, in a tweet, on Wednesday said: "Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 0530 IST over the same region about 160 km east - southeast of Trincomalee and 420 km southeast of Karaikkal".