Strategic Zojila pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road opened

"The renewed focus on infrastructure development of border areas, mandated requirement of keeping the closure of Zoji La Pass to the minimum," the army said.



"The Zoji La Pass was kept open till January 4, 2022 and snow clearance operations re-commenced on Feb 15, 2022 by Projects Beacon and Vijayak of the BRO. After sustained efforts by BRO the connectivity across Zoji La Pass was initially established on March 3 and after that, improvement of road surface was carried out for safe passage of vehicles. The Pass was opened on March 19 and trial vehicle passed through it towards Kargil, thereby bringing much needed relief to the people of Ladakh. The Pass was opened this year after a closure of 73 days, as compared to average of 135 days in previous years."